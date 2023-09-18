A note from Citigroup commodity analysts via CNBC (gated).

Analysts at the bank say Oil prices may head toward $100 "for a short while", citing output cuts and geopolitical tensions. But that level is not sustainable and the price is likely to drop into the end of the year:

"The Saudi appetite to withhold oil from market, supported by Russia maintaining a certain level of export constraint, points to higher prices in the short term, all else equal, but $90 prices look unsustainable given faster supply growth than demand growth ex-Saudi/Russia,"

"Higher prices in the near term could make for more downside for prices next year,"

production is rising among non-OPEC+ members like the US, Brazil, Canada, and Guyana. Even Venezuelan and Iranian exports have grown.

Forecasts: