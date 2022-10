Citi sees brent prices averaging $101/bbl in 2022, $88/bbl in 2023

WTI crude oil prices are expected to average $96/barrel in 2022 and $83/barrel in 2023

Citi become the latest bank to up their guesses for crude prices since the OPEC+ cuts, last week.

They add:

Opec+ cut would reduce its expected 2-m b/d inventory build to perhaps half of that going forward

Opec+ production cuts have sparked tit-for-tat in Europe and the U.S. And could have far-reaching consequences