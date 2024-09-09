Citigroup CFO Mark Mason is speaking on the state of banking and with it the economy.

He says:

Feels good about consumer corporate balance sheets

Expect a soft landing with the decline in rates consumer payment rates are coming down

Have seen a pickup and revolving credit and credit card customers

Credit card customers are moving from discretionary to spending on staples

He sees Q3 market revenue down -4% year on year and net interest income guidance looks modestly down YoY as well

The comments are sending the stock lower on guidance. Shares are trading down $0.53 or -0.83% at $58.59. The high price reached $60.67 earlier today