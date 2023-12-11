Citgroup have forecast higher for the S&P 500 in 2024 in their Outlook Report.

Analysts at the bank have set a base case projection at 5100 by the end of next year. Citing:

"a broadening beyond 2023’s Growth leadership is necessary for further S&P 500 gains"

"on improving earnings growth, even as recession risk lingers" (see EPS rising to 10.4%)

expecting increased volatility but "investors should be prepared to buy into pullbacks"

Further ahead:

"Our concern is that fiscal restraint enters the 2025 picture either via higher tax proposals or lower spending as debt ceiling issues resurface"

Info comes via CNBC (gated).