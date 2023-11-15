A piece in Dow Jones / Wall Street Journal media on Citgroup's Brent oil forecasts for next year

project $73/bbl price for Brent by Q2 2024

and an end 2024 forecast at $68/bbl

Citi do warn though that there is potential for explosive price gains should there be a polar vortex or geopolitical upheaval (but Citi sees a low risk for a potential widening of the war in the Middle East)

More:

Citi believes that supply will outpace demand by an average 1.4 million b/d in 2024