Bloomberg (gated) reporting on an interview it had with Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citigroup:

Oil is unlikely to fall below $70 a barrel, but it would take a “wild card” event to push prices above $90 OPEC+ doesn’t want oil prices to fall below $70 and has shown that it will slash production in order to keep prices afloat US’ commitment to refilling its Strategic Petroleum Reserve with prices around $70 a barre

Oil is unlikely to rise above $90 a barrel with supply tightness factored in Morse notes that extreme weather events, including hurricanes, could change the outlook.

Additionally, the obstacles to invest in fossil fuels and reduction in demand are leading to more market volatility.

oil market will move between supply shortages and oversupply But “oversupply won’t be big enough to get us down to $20, or let alone negative prices, and the undersupply won’t be big enough to get us over $100, but it will mean volatility in the market.”



---

