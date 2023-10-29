Edward Morse, global head of commodities strategy at Citi, spoke with CNBC on Friday.

says there’s a “geopolitical premium” in oil prices

but that “the physical oil market is really a lot weaker than where the prices are predicting at the moment"

"People have been exaggerating the oil market immediate implications of whatever might happen – it looks like nothing might happen on the immediate future that’s going to affect prices.”

“The physical market is pointing in a different direction from the volatility but we’re still a good $10 below where the peaks were last month”

