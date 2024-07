It's a strong start of the US dollar today and it has picked up further along with New York trade.

The catalyst is the bond market with Treasury yields up 6-10 bps across the curve. Tens are up 9.6 bps to 4.44%, which is the highest since June 11.

USD/JPY has tracked that, rising 51 pips to a fresh 34-year high at 161.65.

USDJPY daily

It's not just USD/JPY either. The dollar is near session highs across the board with commodity currencies under fresh pressure even as stock futures point to a gain.