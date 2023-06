Closing changes:

S&P 500 -0.35%

Nasdaq Comp -1.2%

Russell 2000 +0.45%

DJIA flat

Toronto TSX Comp +1.0%

Goldman Sachs downgrade Tesla to neutral today and that kicked off some profit taking in shares of TSLA, which fell 6%. Other high-flying mega tech names also struggled including NVDA -3.5%, META -3.3% and GOOG -3.0%.

US stocks had opened flat and rallied after the open but ran out of momentum midday. The Nasdaq made new lows into the close.