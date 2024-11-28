Post for the futures traders out there!
The CME Group has adjusted trading hours for various products during the Thanksgiving holiday period in 2024. Below is a summary of the schedule for Equity Products, Cryptocurrency, Interest Rate Products, and NYMEX & COMEX Products:
Equity Products:
Wednesday, November 27, 2024:
- Regular trading hours.
Thursday, November 28, 2024 (Thanksgiving Day):
- Trading halted at 12:00 PM CT. (CT is Central Time, add1 for US Eastern time. That is 12pm CT is 1PM US Eastern time)
Friday, November 29, 2024:
- Trading resumes at 5:00 PM CT.
Cryptocurrency:
Wednesday, November 27, 2024:
- Regular trading hours.
Thursday, November 28, 2024 (Thanksgiving Day):
- Trading halted at 12:00 PM CT.
Friday, November 29, 2024:
- Trading resumes at 5:00 PM CT.
Interest Rate Products:
Wednesday, November 27, 2024:
- Regular trading hours.
Thursday, November 28, 2024 (Thanksgiving Day):
- Trading halted at 12:00 PM CT.
Friday, November 29, 2024:
- Trading resumes at 5:00 PM CT.
NYMEX & COMEX Products:
Wednesday, November 27, 2024:
- Regular trading hours.
Thursday, November 28, 2024 (Thanksgiving Day):
- Trading halted at 12:00 PM CT.
Friday, November 29, 2024:
- Trading resumes at 5:00 PM CT.
Please note that these schedules are subject to change. For the most current information, refer to the CME Group's official Holiday Calendar.