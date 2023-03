David Faber from CNBC is reporting with more details on uninsured deposits into First Republic Bank

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPM, and Citibank have all pledged $5 billion

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley has pledged $2.5 billion

Truist, PNC, U.S. Bancorp, MT and Capital One are in for $1 billion each

First Republic Bank shares are trading at $35.30 up $4.14