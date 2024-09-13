The CNBC retail monitor sees consumer spending cooling, but still higher:
- Retail sales ex auto and gas MoM: +0.5% versus +0.7% last month.
- Retail Sales YoY ex auto and gas: +2.1% versus +0.9% last month
- Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.2% versus +1.0% last month
- Core Retail Sales YoY: on .9% versus 1.7% last month
Looking at the different components 7 were higher vs 10 last month:
Gains were led by:
- Clothing and accessories: +2.1%
- Food services and drinking places: +1.7%.
- Nonstore retailers: +1.5%
Losers were led by:
- Electronics and appliances: -0.9%
- Building and Garden Supplies: -1.3%
- Sporting-goods, hobby, music and bookstores: -2.9%