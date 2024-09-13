The CNBC retail monitor sees consumer spending cooling, but still higher:

Retail sales ex auto and gas MoM: +0.5% versus +0.7% last month.

Retail Sales YoY ex auto and gas: +2.1% versus +0.9% last month

Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.2% versus +1.0% last month

Core Retail Sales YoY: on .9% versus 1.7% last month

Looking at the different components 7 were higher vs 10 last month:

Gains were led by:

Clothing and accessories: +2.1%

Food services and drinking places: +1.7%.

Nonstore retailers: +1.5%

Losers were led by: