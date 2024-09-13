Retail trade

The CNBC retail monitor sees consumer spending cooling, but still higher:

  • Retail sales ex auto and gas MoM: +0.5% versus +0.7% last month.
  • Retail Sales YoY ex auto and gas: +2.1% versus +0.9% last month
  • Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.2% versus +1.0% last month
  • Core Retail Sales YoY: on .9% versus 1.7% last month

Looking at the different components 7 were higher vs 10 last month:

Gains were led by:

  • Clothing and accessories: +2.1%
  • Food services and drinking places: +1.7%.
  • Nonstore retailers: +1.5%

Losers were led by:

  • Electronics and appliances: -0.9%
  • Building and Garden Supplies: -1.3%
  • Sporting-goods, hobby, music and bookstores: -2.9%