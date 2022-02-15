Biden Putin war games video games meme

ThePres. Biden is to give a status update on Ukraine at 3:30 PM ET.

Recall from last Friday the markets were shook when US officials, started to leak out fears of what was about to happen:

  • The U.S. believes Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and communicated those plans to the Russian military, three officials tell @nickschifrin .
  • Two admin officials say they expect the invasion to begin next week—echoing what Secretary of State Blinken has said.
  • Defense officials anticipate a horrific, bloody campaign that begins with two days of bombardment and electronic warfare, followed by an invasion, with the possible goal of regime change. The North Atlantic Council was briefed on this new intel today."

Stocks tumble. Oil surged.    Gold  soared.

The sentiment is changed today after Russia moved some troops from the border ahead of meeting with German Chancellor Scholz.

It is hard to ignore the headlines, but the pattern is typical.