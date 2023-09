Some very bad news out of China over the weekend. Local authorities in Guizhou province say that a coal mine fire killed 16 people on Sunday.

blaze broke out at the Shanjiaoshu coal mine in Panguan, a town in Guizhou province

initial investigation suggests that the people who died were trapped after a conveyor belt caught fire

--

China continues to depend heavily on coal for electricity despite substantial expansion of its wind and solar power capacity.