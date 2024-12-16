NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

The NDP, which is the Liberal de-facto coalition partner, is calling on Justin Trudeau to resign.

"He has to resign," he said, noting that "all options are on the table" regarding withholding the votes the government needs to survive.

He was repeatedly asked if they would bring down the government but kept saying "all options are on the table".

A separate report from CTV says ources tell CTV News that the prime minister has conveyed to cabinet that he is considering prorogation or resignation, and he’s potentially planning to address Parliament this afternoon.

Earlier today, finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from cabinet and delivered an undiplomatic resignation letter.