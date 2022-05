Adam posted a heads up of what to watch for the yen from this report:

The report is due Thursday, Canada/US time, 19 May 2022 at 2330 GMT. This is Friday 20 May, Japan time. Tomorrow.

The Tokyo area CPI report was released in the first week of May, it serves as a bit of a what to expect from the national CPI report (its not a perfect leading indicator):

You'll note the PBOC rate decision is also due on Friday. I'll have more on this separately.