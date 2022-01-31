Much of Asia -- including China and South Korea -- is on holiday today as it's the Lunar New Year.

That isn't going to slow things down on the economic calendar today. At the bottom of the hour, we get the Japanese December unemployment rate. The consensus is a flat reading at 2.8%. Japanese jobs data almost never moves the market.

The main event of the day is the RBA decision at 0330 GMT. No change is expected and I'll have more on that later but before that we get Australian retail sales at 0030 GMT. They're forecast to rise a healthy 3.9% in December despite omicron.

For more, see the economic calendar.