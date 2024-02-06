Eamonn is off again today but he will be back tomorrow. I'll be guiding you through Asia-Pacific trading today instead and I think it will be a lively one, particularly in China as we near the week-long holiday.

Up first at the bottom of the hour is the private oil inventory survey. The consensus for tomorrow's EIA data is:

Crude +1895K

Gasoline +140K

Distillates -1000K

Then just 15 minutes later it's the Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS) unemployment report in New Zealand, released by Statistics New Zealand. The Q4 report is expected to show unemployment up to 4.2% from 3.9%. We also get the labor cost index, which is forecast up 3.8% y/y from 4.1% y/y in Q4.

The just 15 minutes after that, it's the AiG Australian manufacturing report for January.

The calendar goes quiet from there but I expect plenty of headlines from China after stock market regulators met with Xi yesterday.