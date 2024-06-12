US consumer inflation data:
- for May 2024
- due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time
Preview here:
This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

For expectations from major investment banks, check this out:
Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:
March CPI Headline y/y range of expectations is showing:
3.4% - 3.6%
CPI Headline m/m range showing:
0.1 to 0.2%
CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range showing:
3.4 - 3.4% ( yes, all 3.4)
CPI excluding food and energy m/m range showing:
0.1 to 0.3%
Why is knowledge of such ranges important? Check out the longer version of this post I popped up back during Asia time, link here.