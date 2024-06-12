US consumer inflation data:

for May 2024

due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time

Preview here:

This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here . It shows the consensus estimate and the April (prior) result:

FOMC and Powell coming later too!

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

For expectations from major investment banks, check this out:

--

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

March CPI Headline y/y range of expectations is showing:

3.4% - 3.6%

CPI Headline m/m range showing:

0.1 to 0.2%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range showing:

3.4 - 3.4% ( yes, all 3.4)

CPI excluding food and energy m/m range showing:

0.1 to 0.3%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important? Check out the longer version of this post I popped up back during Asia time, link here.