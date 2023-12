There are reports of a commercial vessel (ship) in flames in the Red Sea.

It was attacked by at least one missile fired from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen

Info via two U.S. officials

---

A US Defense official confirms that US Navy ship is on the scene giving assistance.

No injuries reported

the attack happened about 60 miles north of Bab Al-Mandab Strait

Oil markets are eyeing attacks on ships in the Middle East