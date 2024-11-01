Hurricanes Helene and Milton Hurricane Helene made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on September 26, 2024, and then tracked north into several other states. This was before the October reference periods for both the household and establishment surveys. Hurricane Milton struck Florida on October 9, 2024, during the reference periods for both surveys. Prior to the storm’s landfall, there were large-scale evacuations of Florida residents. In October, the household survey was conducted largely according to standard procedures, and response rates were within normal ranges. The initial establishment survey collection rate for October was well below average. However, collection rates were similar in storm-affected areas and unaffected areas. A larger influence on the October collection rate for establishment data was the timing and length of the collection period. This period, which can range from 10 to 16 days, lasted 10 days in October and was completed several days before the end of the month. No changes were made to either the establishment or household survey estimation procedures for the October data. It is likely that payroll employment estimates in some industries were affected by the hurricanes; however, it is not possible to quantify the net effect on the over-the-month change in national employment, hours, or earnings estimates because the establishment survey is not designed to isolate effects from extreme weather events. There was no discernible effect on the national unemployment rate from the household survey. For information on how unusually severe weather can affect employment and hours estimates, see the Frequently Asked Questions section of this news release. BLS will release the state estimates of employment and unemployment for October on November 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).