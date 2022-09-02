Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius was just on CNBC and arguing that the jobs report tilted dovish and that there will be a lively debate at the Sept 21 Fed. That's reflected in falling 2-year yields and a softening dollar.

The risk mood is improving rapidly and the S&P 500 is now flirting with 4015, which would trace a nice three-candle reversal on the daily chart. The US dollar has been treading water against the euro and yen but commodity currencies are strengthening.

AUD and NZD have wiped out the past two days of declines with 0.9% gains. The loonie touched 1.32 yesterday but couldn't break the July high yesterday and has now turned to test Wednesday's low with the help of rebounding oil prices.