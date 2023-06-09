CBA summary points of their forecasts:
- We forecast GDP growth to be 0.7%/yr at Q4 23 and 1.9%/yr at Q4 24.
- Broadly flat real household consumption over the remainder of 2023 sits at the heart of our forecasts for the economy to grow significantly below trend and be in a per-capita recession for the remainder of this year.
- We put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 50% as the lagged impact of the RBA’s rate increases continues to drain the cash flow of households that carry debt.
- We expect the annual rate of inflation to decline to 3.8% by late 2023 (our forecast is for underlying inflation to be 3.6 %/yr in Q4 23).
- We expect the unemployment rate to grind higher over 2023 to end the year at 4.4% and to be 4.7% by mid-2024.
- Our economic forecasts are conditional on one final 25bp increase in the cash rate in Q3 23 for a peak this cycle of 4.35%. They are also conditional on 125 bp of policy easing in 2024.
- Monetary policy is now deeply restrictive, which means by definition the economy will slow materially from here