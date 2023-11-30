The OPEC+ statement was a dog's breakfast. Traders seem bewildered at what was agreed to. Adam had the run-down:
Angola is planning to ignore its quota, which is not something OPEC members do often at all, not publicly at least According to a Bloomberg report:
- Angola rejected a new output quota handed to it by OPEC
- said it planned to breach it
- "We will produce above the quota determined by OPEC," Angola's OPEC governor Estevao Pedro said in an interview on Thursday. "It is not a matter of disobeying OPEC; we presented our position, and OPEC should take it into consideration."
