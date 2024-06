US equities are set for a lower open, though tech is once-again outperforming.

S&P 500 futures are down 25 points or 0.45%. Nasdaq futures are down 0.2%.

Consider this:

Bespoke notes that the Nasdaq 100 Equalweight index was down 0.48% yesterday versus a gain of 0.57% for the regular cap-weighted Nasdaq 100

Yesterday, about 160 stocks in the S&P 500 were up versus 340 down