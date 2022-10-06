It's a light one on the economic calendar today. The lone data highlight is the initial jobless claims report at the bottom of the hour. The consensus is a bump to 203K to 193K. I think the Fed would like to see that number up to 230-250K, where it was before the pandemic.

The Fed calendar includes:

950 am ET Mester

1150 am ET BOC's Macklem

1 pm ET Fed's Cook (her first speech)

5 pm ET Fed's Waller

The countdown is on to non-farm payrolls and -- aside from weakness in GBP -- it looks like some consolidation is on the menu.