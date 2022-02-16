The project to build Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first advanced chip plant in the U.S was announced back in May of 2020 and construction began in June of '21. TSMC initially planned to start moving in chip production equipment by around September this year.

Its running 3 to 6 months behind schedule due to labor shortage and the on-and-off surge of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. according to sources not named by Nikkei in its article. Complicated regulatory process also cited,

Link is here for more (may be gated)