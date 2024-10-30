Prior quarter 2.8%

Advanced Core PCE 2.2% vs 2.1% estimate

PCE advanced 1.5% vs 2.5% prior

Ex food and energy and housing 1.6% vs 2.3% prior

PCE services ex Energy and housing 2.6% vs. 3.0% prior

The monthly PCE data will be released but the trend is to the downside. The headline PCE is below the 2.0% Fed target. The Core is also lower and closer to the 2.0% target at 2.2% (down from 2.8%). That is good news and supports the recalibration argument. The jobs report does not necessarily suggest that, however.

Looking at the markets:

Dow industrial average is now lower by -55 points

S&P index is up 3.3 points

NASDAQ index is up 13 points

Looking at the US debt market: