On the basis of watching what they do, not what they say, recent developments:
- China's CDC released new guidelines for home isolation. These are indicative of China to gradually allow for home quarantine of mild cases or asymptomatic cases
- officials will trial a shorter isolation period of 10 days, down from the previous 14 days, in Shanghai and elsewhere
- in Shanghai residents of some housing complexes having already been allowed out of lockdown
- officials clarified they are targeting zero cases in the community, not zero cases overall
