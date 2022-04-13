I posted this yesterday:

Xi says "No":

On the basis of watching what they do, not what they say, recent developments:

  • China's CDC released new guidelines for home isolation. These are indicative of China to gradually allow for home quarantine of mild cases or asymptomatic cases
  • officials will trial a shorter isolation period of 10 days, down from the previous 14 days, in Shanghai and elsewhere
  • in Shanghai residents of some housing complexes having already been allowed out of lockdown
  • officials clarified they are targeting zero cases in the community, not zero cases overall

Something to keep an eye on.

