I posted this yesterday:

Xi says "No":

On the basis of watching what they do, not what they say, recent developments:

China's CDC released new guidelines for home isolation. These are indicative of China to gradually allow for home quarantine of mild cases or asymptomatic cases

officials will trial a shorter isolation period of 10 days, down from the previous 14 days, in Shanghai and elsewhere

in Shanghai residents of some housing complexes having already been allowed out of lockdown

officials clarified they are targeting zero cases in the community, not zero cases overall

Something to keep an eye on.