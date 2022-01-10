Taiwan's level 2 COVID-19 alert has been extended until Jan. 24.
Mask mandate tightened:
- “The wearing of masks will once again be required when exercising, singing, taking photos, broadcasting live, recording video, hosting, reporting, giving a speech, lecturing, or participating in the filming of events with discussions or interviews”
And the further restrictions also incldue:
- Businesses and public facilities, including public transportation, must strictly implement contact registration, body temperature checks and enhanced disinfection measures
- in businesses and public venues ... people to remain 1.5m apart indoors (2.25m2 per person) and 1m apart outdoors (1m2 per person)