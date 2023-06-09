Trump arrested (AI image)

It will be interesting to see how this indictment goes. Trump has a good chance of being the next US President but this also had a good chance of landing him in jail. Notably, none of the 37 counts has mandatory minimums, though maximums reach 20 years.

It seems to me like there are classified documents that are ho-hum and then there are documents like the ones described below.

3. The classified documents TRUMP stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack. The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.

The indictment highlights that he shared a US sketched out hypothetical plan of attack on Iran and was caught on tape saying that it's classified and he no longer had the authority to declassify it.

"As President, I could have declassified it... but this is still a secret" he said.

I don't know if we will ever find out the extent of the documents that he had (or why he felt the need to keep them).

Anyway, the political future is cloudy, especially for a guy who launched his political career on the idea of locking Hilary Clinton up for having sensitive materials on a private email server.

Here's the full indictment.

It's a testament to the strength of the US economy that none of this matters for the US dollar US Dollar The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purel The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purel Read this Term.