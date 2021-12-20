The FT are quoting executive director of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke as saying on Omicron that “The data coming in . . . it’s not at all definitive, there are very small numbers, [but] it’s clear that there is a drop in effectiveness,”.

We all know by now that we need more data. But this story is worth flagging as the last thing market sentiment needs today is more pessimism. And it's certainly not what U.S. traders arriving at their desks want to see.

Of course, there is an argument to be made that this is all to encourage booster shot uptake on the continent.

Full Article: https://www.ft.com/content/7de3bdd1-84a8-42ae-af37-2bbb8c584c49