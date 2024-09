Nick Timiraos from the WSJ has tweeted that economists who map the CPI and PPI to the core PCE, are forecasting a rise of 0.13% to 0.17% for the August PCE. A reading of 0.13% would round to 0.1%, while 0.17% would round up to 0.2%.

In either case (0.1% or 0.2%), it extends a streak of mild/target consistent readings.

As a point of comparison, the core CPI released earlier this week came in at 0.3% (0.281% unrounded).