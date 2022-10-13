Timiraos

The WSJ leaker-in-chief, Nick Timiraos is out with his post-CPI report and says it 'seals the case' for 75 basis points on November 2.

"The report also raises the risk officials will delay an anticipated slowdown in the pace of rate rises after that or signal that they are likely to raise rates to even higher levels early next year than previously anticipated by policy makers and investors," he writes.

The market is pricing in an 11% chance of 100 bps on November 2. The terminal top is priced at 4.92% now, suggesting a chance of the Fed going above 4.75-5.00% in Q1.

The US dollar is strong today but hasn't made new highs since immediately after the report.