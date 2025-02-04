The JPY has outperformed most G10 currencies amid tariff-driven FX volatility, benefiting from safe-haven demand. Historically, JPY weakness under Trump was more tied to Fed rate hikes than tariffs. However, JPY’s immunity to Trump tariffs may not be absolute.
Key Points:
JPY Remains Resilient to Trump's Tariffs, But Risks Exist:
- Past JPY weakness (Trump’s first term) was Fed-driven, not tariff-driven.
- Japan's trade surplus with the US is smaller than Canada & Switzerland’s, but still exists.
- A direct tariff threat on Japanese exports would challenge JPY's immunity.
Japan’s Diplomatic Efforts to Preempt Tariff Risks:
- Japan is actively engaging with the Trump administration to avoid trade tensions.
- Masayoshi Son (SoftBank) investing in Trump’s AI initiative (Star Gate AI) signals strategic alignment.
- Japan is the second-largest foreign direct investor (FDI) in the US, behind Canada.
- PM Shigeru Ishiba set to meet Trump on February 7, but his political fragility raises uncertainty about Japan’s negotiating power.
Fed Policy, Not Tariffs, Likely to Drive USD/JPY in 2025:
- Unlike Trump’s first term, the Fed is now cutting rates, which supports JPY strength.
- Credit Agricole sees 50bps of Fed cuts in 2025, slightly more than the 40bps currently priced in.
- Upcoming US labor market and ISM data could be key for JPY’s trajectory.
Conclusion:
For now, JPY remains relatively immune to Trump's tariffs, but this could change if Japan becomes a direct target. More crucially, Fed rate cuts—not trade policy—will be the primary driver for USD/JPY this year. Safe-haven demand keeps JPY resilient, but US economic data remains key for further moves.
