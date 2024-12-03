Trump’s recent comments and trade policies reveal contradictions regarding his stance on the USD. While protectionist policies could suggest a preference for a weaker USD to reduce trade deficits and boost competitiveness, fiscal spending and borrowing needs may lean toward a stable or strong USD to sustain debt financing and avoid inflationary pressures.

Key Points:

Protectionist Policies and a Weak USD: Protectionism could reduce global trade reliance on the USD, lowering demand for the currency. A weaker USD could improve US international competitiveness and help reduce trade deficits.

Fiscal Spending and Debt Considerations: Trump’s fiscal expansion plans might require a stronger or stable USD to maintain financing conditions and control imported inflation. A weak USD could complicate borrowing by increasing inflation and funding costs.

Inconsistencies in USD Policy Objectives: Trump’s trade policies create uncertainty as they attempt to balance reducing trade deficits while maintaining USD’s appeal as a reserve currency. This inconsistency may lead to mixed signals for FX investors about Trump’s true USD preference.

Long-Term USD Outlook: Credit Agricole predicts that Trump’s trade policies are likely to result in a weaker USD over time. Portfolio and FDI inflows into the US could offset some of this weakness but depend on delivering a growth premium at a reasonable cost. Demand for USD assets may decline if external imbalances grow or if foreign investors reduce their savings or repatriate funds.



Conclusion:

Credit Agricole sees inherent contradictions in Trump’s policies regarding the USD. While near-term dynamics may appear mixed, the overall trajectory suggests potential for a weaker USD over time due to trade policies and their impact on global demand for the currency.

