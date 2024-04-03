Credit Agricole expects EURUSD to hit 1.05 by the end of the year.

They based their call on a couple of different drivers:

Even though they expect both banks to cut rates in 2024, they think the ECB will ease much more aggressive than the FOMC

If the Fed opts to use QT tapering which might require less cuts

The bank sees a plausible recession in the US, and according to their analysis the EURUSD tends to push lower on the onset of US recessions.

Wider peripheral spreads in 2024 could also add pressure on the EUR

A Trump victory could reintroduce trade uncertainty which is expected to support the USD and pressure the EUR

The bank also thinks that next week's ECB decision could add to downside for the single currency if the ECB pre-announces a June rate cut.

I'm more skeptical on whether a pre-announced June cut would change things for the EUR.

When we consider that markets are already pricing in a June cut at 99.5% probability and already pricing in 90 basis points of cuts for the year, I don't see a confirmation of a June cut as changing much.