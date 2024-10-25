As the November 5 US presidential election approaches, Credit Agricole analyzes the potential impacts on the US dollar, noting improving odds for a Donald Trump victory and the subsequent market reactions.

Key Points:

The rising likelihood of a Donald Trump win has led to renewed interest in "Trump trades," contributing to a rally in the USD.

The key considerations for FX investors are the extent of the potential USD gains from a Trump victory versus the possible downside if Kamala Harris wins.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the election outcome, FX Positioning data indicates that investors are not heavily long on the USD.

Recent USD gains are partially attributed to a reassessment of the market’s dovish Federal Reserve outlook, spurred by positive US economic data surprises.

Global corporates appear to have completed their FX hedging programs for the year, reducing the typical year-end USD-selling pressure.

A Trump victory, along with a Republican majority in Congress, could lead to a stronger USD as more investors may engage in "Trump trades," while subdued corporate selling could support the currency.

A Harris victory is unlikely to trigger a significant USD sell-off, in contrast to the decline seen after Joe Biden's win in 2020, due to the USD’s enduring rate advantage and the resilience of the US economy.

Conclusion:

Credit Agricole suggests that the USD could experience significant upward momentum if Trump secures the presidency, while the impact of a Harris victory would likely be muted, reinforcing the USD’s strong positioning in the current market context.

