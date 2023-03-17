At least four global banks have put restrictions on new dealings with Credit Suisse group AG

At least two banks are taking measures that involve cutting unsecured exposure to Credit Suisse in new dealings

Deutsche Bank/value it assigns to Credit Suisse securities as collateral on loans to wealth management clients

Societe Generale has not changed existing positions with Credit Suisse, but it is not increasing them either

HSBC private banking business scrutinizing loans linked to Credit Suisse securities, has not made a final decision

Credit Suisse did not have immediate comment; it has previously said its capital and liquidity basis is very strong

When the going gets tough, it is normal operating procedure to evaluate exposure to troubled institutions. Hence the need for a central bank Read this Term to be the lender of last resort ahead. No one wants to be caught holding the bag.