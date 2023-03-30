This is via the folks at eFX.
- Credit Suisse sees a scope for EUR/USD to continue its uptrend towards 1.1250 over the coming weeks.
- "At the start of Q1 we wrote "a hawkish ECB framework, lower energy prices in Europe and a market fixation with US disinflation potential all leave room for EURUSD to push again towards 1.0950 near-term."
- "With that framework intact / strengthened post US bank failures in March and a stubborn ECB, we expect an extension now to 1.1250. The key view risk is that banking stress spills over into Europe or that political tensions exacerbate, though the 1.0500 level should be strong support," CS adds.