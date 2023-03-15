The concerns about Credit Suisse helped to unsettle the markets today. In premarket trading, the US shares of the Swiss bank or trading near $1.80. Since the open, the price low reached $1.75 but has seen a rebound back to the upside. Current shares trade at $2.09 that's still down $0.42 or -16.93%, but while off the low.

In US regional banks,

  • First Republic traders low as $29.45. It is currently trading at $36.67
  • Western alliance Bank core traders low as $26.33. It is currently trading at $31.54. That is trading up about $1.70
  • Charles Schwab traders low as $54.54 but is trading currently at $57.39 up $0.69 or 1.18%

