USDCAD daily

Credit Suisse analyzes the USD/CAD currency pair and identifies a potential "double bottom" base formation, indicative of a more substantial move upwards. Here are the critical details:

Potential Double Bottom Base: Credit Suisse sees a possibility for a "double bottom" base if USD/CAD trades above 1.3389 on a sustained basis. Closing above this level would signal a more concerted move higher.

Next Key Resistance: If the pair moves above 1.3389, the next significant resistance is identified at the 200-day average, currently at 1.3454. While this level might act as a cap initially, a close above this point would reinforce the base, paving the way for resistance next at 1.3478/80.

Bullish Divergence: The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum already shows signs of a base and bullish divergence, adding to the positive outlook.

Support Levels: Immediate support is seen at 1.3358, and 1.3319 needs to hold to maintain the upside bias. A fall below these levels could reassert a broader sideways range, with further support at 1.3304/02, then 1.3285.

Key Points:

Conclusion: Credit Suisse's analysis of USD/CAD suggests potential bullish movement if the pair can sustain trading above the critical level of 1.3389. The identification of a "double bottom" base, along with the bullish divergence in RSI, paints a picture of upward potential, with resistance and support levels clearly delineated. Market participants may find this analysis valuable in forming expectations for the currency pair's short-term trajectory.

