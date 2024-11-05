MUFG note conflicting influences on GBP:

  • slower pace of interest-rate cuts by the Bank of England should support, by keeping rates higher for longer relative to other major economies

But:

  • loss of investor confidence in the Labour government’s fiscal consolidation plan could pose a downward risk (via via any ongoing selloff in gilts)

