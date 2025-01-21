WTI crude oil is currently down 2.65% on the day as Trump's pledge of boosting oil output and imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico is weighing on oil prices.

WTI Crude oil 15 minutes

The bigger concern in the market might be a potential trade war. Trade wars aren't good as they lead to an economic slowdown which depresses demand. The US Dollar strength and a potentially longer than expected pause from the Fed could also keep the downward pressure on the market.

Crude oil Daily

Technically, the price failed to break above the key $80 handle recently and fell below the broken trendline which could end up being a fakeout. There's no real support until the $72 price region.