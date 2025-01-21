WTI crude oil is currently down 2.65% on the day as Trump's pledge of boosting oil output and imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico is weighing on oil prices.

Crude oil
WTI Crude oil 15 minutes

The bigger concern in the market might be a potential trade war. Trade wars aren't good as they lead to an economic slowdown which depresses demand. The US Dollar strength and a potentially longer than expected pause from the Fed could also keep the downward pressure on the market.

Crude oil
Crude oil Daily

Technically, the price failed to break above the key $80 handle recently and fell below the broken trendline which could end up being a fakeout. There's no real support until the $72 price region.