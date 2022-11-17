The price of WTI crude oil fell to a low of $81.40. The price settled yesterday at $85.59. A move to the low equaled a sharp decline of $4.19 or 4.89%.
The move to the downside took the price below the recent swing lows from October 18, October 19 and October 24 between $82.06 and $82.62. The 61.8% retracement of the move up from the September 26 low was also broken at $82.87.
The price traded at the lowest level since October 3rd.
Looking at the hourly chart, the contract high in November stalled near the high from October near $93.73. Since the November 7 high, the price has declined -13.07% (from the high to the low today).
The decline is being fueled by concerns that the China demand for oil will be less as a result of Covid cases rising and the potential for more lockdowns.