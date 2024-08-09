Crude oil futures are settling the day and $76.84 that is up $0.65 or 0.85%.

For the trading week, the prices closing up $3.32 or 4.51%. The gain this week comes after four straight weeks of declines. The low price it this week reached $71.67 which was the lowest level since February 5. The price is also closing higher for the 4th consecutive day today

Geopolical tensions remain high in the Middle East as Israel awaits Iran's response to last week's assassination of a senior official in Hamas military group in Tehran. Higher-than-expected joint inflation also contributed to the better tone in trading today.