Adam had the news out of the OPEC+ meet meeting as it happened:
Oil futures are higher, of course, a rapid pop as short covered and a retrace of some of the move, but by no means all. Bets are now open for how long it'll take that gap to fill:
Adam had the news out of the OPEC+ meet meeting as it happened:
Oil futures are higher, of course, a rapid pop as short covered and a retrace of some of the move, but by no means all. Bets are now open for how long it'll take that gap to fill:
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read