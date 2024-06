The price of crude oil futures are settling at $73.25. That is down $0.97 or -1.31%. Below for the day reach $72.48 which was the lowest level going back to February 6 when the low reached $72.38.

The price is also on a five day streak of lower levels. The move to the downside took the price from a high of $80.62. The low price of today took the price down 10.10% from that high just five days ago. That's a pretty big move in a short amount of time.