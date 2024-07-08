Crude oil stop futures are settling at $82.33. That is down $0.83 or -1.00%.

The high for the day reached $83.32. The low reached $82.10.

Technically, looking at the hourly chart, the price has moved back below its 200-hour moving average at $82.59. Recall that back on June 26 and again on June 28, the price did a good job of bouncing off of that moving average level. The pr ice has chopped above and below that moving average today. but is that below the level putting the sellers in control.

The $80.62 down to $80.20 are the next targets