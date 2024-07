Crude oil futures are settling the day $83.16. That's down $0.72 or -0.86% on the day. The high price today reached a $84.49. The low price extended to $83.12.

Although lower today, the price is up 2.15% for the trading week. At session highs for the week the presence of $3.05. Session was the price was unchanged. The current price is of about $1.78.

This week the inventory data showed a huge drawdown of -12.157M (versus expectations of -0.680M). That helped to support the price.